Unfair And Lovely: Ileana D'Cruz Is 'Super Thrilled' To Work With Randeep Hooda In This 'Family Entertainer'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ileana_official )

It's official guys! Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda will co-star in Balwinder Singh Janjua's film titled Unfair And Lovely, a family entertainer that will deal with "India's obsession with fair skin." The film will mark Balwinder Singh Janjua's directorial debut and Ileana and Randeep's first project together. Balwinder has previously worked on Ileana's 2017 film Mubarakan. The actress, who is known for her performances in films such as Barfi! And Rustom, is "super thrilled" to work with Randeep Hooda in the film. Announcing the collaboration on social media on Thursday, she wrote: "Kabhi socha hai ki hero ko hamesha heroine ke gore gore gaal hi kyun beautiful lagte hain? Well, yeh soch hui purani, it's time to be #UnfairNLovely. Super thrilled to reunite with Balwinder Singh Janjua after #Mubarakan and work with the awesome Randeep Hooda."

Randeep, in his announcement post, wrote: "Har koi fair, lovely nahi hota, aur har koi lovely, fair nahi hota. Nahi samjhe? Sab samajh jaoge in my next #UnfairNLovely. Really excited to be shooting this one with the beautiful Ileana and my superb director Balwinder Singh Janjua."

Unfair And Lovely will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Movie Tunnel Productions. On its official Instagram page, Sony Pictures Films India wrote this about the film: "We are extremely excited to present our humorous take on unfairness! Presenting Ileana and Randeep in the rib-tickling family entertainer that deals with India's obsession with fair skin."

Set in Haryana, Unfair And Lovely chronicles the story of a dusky woman and her fight against colour discrimination. Talking about the film, Ileana said in a statement: "What I love about the film is that its narrative isn't preachy; it's a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing. The team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua have made sure this subject is treated with a lot of sensitivity however keeping it as humorous as possible," reported news agency PTI.

"I think making people laugh is not easy. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can't wait to get started on this one," said Randeep in a statement.

Unfair And Lovely is slated to release next year and it will be shot in various locations across India.

(With inputs from PTI)