Ileana D'Cruz Shares A 'No Filter' Throwback From Her Favourite Place

Beach girl Ileana D'Cruz shared a throwback picture on her Instagram profile on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actress shared a picture-perfect shot from a beach destination. The picture happens to be from Secret Beach, popularly known as the Kauapea Beach in Kalihiwai, Hawaii. In the selfie, she can be seen dressed in a yellow bikini of sorts and she can be seen happily posing for the camera. "No filter beachy days," she captioned the post. She added the hashtags #majormissing, #tanned, #beachbum and #takemeback.

The actress' Instagram post is filled up with posts her beach diaries. Like this one, that she captioned: "On days I'm not so sure of myself... Still moving forward. One little baby step at a time." Take a look:

The actress was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull was announced as one of the seven big Bollywood films that released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.