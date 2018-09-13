Ileana D'Cruz, Interrupted, Shares Funny Photoshoot Fail. See Here

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz's 'smouldering' photoshoot was interrupted and it was described best in two pictures, which the 30-year-old actress recently shared on Instagram. In the photos, Ileana was dressed in denims, tee and a checked shirt and she finished out her look with a cowboy hat, as she posed outside a ranch-like set-up. Ileana explained the two-picture post as: "Pic 1: working the smoulder awwww yeah! Pic 2: never mind. (sic)" In the second picture she appears to have spotted an unwelcomed bug on the leather bracelet-cuff. Yikes! Ileana's comic explanation of the photoshoot fail fetched her over 1.8 lakh likes in two hours.

Check out Ileana D'Cruz's post here:

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in Raid opposite Ajay Devgn. The actress frequently features on the trends list for her photoshoots -most of which are conducted by her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone.

Apart from the photoshoots, Ileana and Andrew find a spot on the trends list due to their social media PDA. Andrew frequently posts pictures of his favourite muse on his Instagram page, sometimes accompanied by funny captions.

For example, check out this Around The World in nine pictures post shared by Andrew Kneebone.

Hilarious, na?

Ileana D'Cruz debuted in the south film industry with Telugu film Devadasu in 2006. She followed it up film like Khatarnak, Jalsa and Kick in Telugu and Kedi and Nanban in Tamil.

In 2012, Ileana debuted in Bollywood in Barfi! co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She has featured in films like Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Baadshaho, Rustom and Raid.

She has currently signed up for Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.