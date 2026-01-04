<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Is Lost Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Wave

The year has opened on a contrasting note at the box office, with Dhurandhar continuing its record-breaking run, while Ikkis slowly finds its footing in theatres.

What's Happening

Led by Agastya Nanda, Ikkis earned Rs 4.56 crore net on its third day at the domestic box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The figure marks a recovery from Day 2, when collections dipped by nearly 50 per cent to Rs 3.5 crore.

At present, Ikkis is playing across more than 3,200 screens nationwide, with the National Capital Region emerging as the strongest market, accounting for 649 shows.

On Day 3, overall occupancy stood at 20.69 per cent. Morning shows recorded 7.95 per cent occupancy, which rose to 20.24 per cent in the afternoon.

Evening and night shows performed better, with occupancy figures of 26.34 per cent and 28.21 per cent, respectively.

Background

While Agastya Nanda has previously appeared in The Archies, the Zoya Akhtar-directed film did not receive a theatrical release, making Ikkis his first big-screen test.

As a third-generation member of the Bachchan family, Agastya joins a recent wave of newcomers whose box office fortunes have varied widely.

Last year saw actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda deliver a major hit with Saiyaara, while others, including Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, struggled to make an impact with their OTT release Nadaaniyan.

Along with Agastya Nanda, Ikkis features Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Deepak Dobriyal, Rahul Dev, Zakir Hussain and Suhasini Mulay in key roles.

