IIFA Utsavam 2024: Chiranjeevi Receives Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema Award

IIFA Utsavam celebrates the best of southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Chiranjeevi Receives Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema Award
Chiranjeevi receiving the award. (courtesy: iifa)
New Delhi:

It was a night to remember for megastar Chiranjeevi at the first edition of the IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film veteran received Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema Award for this stupendous contribution to motion pictures. The official Instagram handle of IIFA shard a clip of Chiranjeevi receiving the award from Hindi film veteran Shabana Azmi and legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar. The caption on the video read, "An iconic moment at IIFA Utsavam 2024! Chiranjeevi receives the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award from the legendary Javed Akhtar. A celebration of excellence, legacy, and the magic of storytelling." Check out the video here:

Chiranjeevi, who debuted on the big screen in 1978, has acted in over 150 films. He has featured in several hit movies some of which are Swayam Krushi, Rudraveena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi, Gang Leader and Aapathbandavudu. In the recent years, he starred in Waltair Veerayya and GodFather.The megastar was last seen in Bhola Shankar, which released in 2023. He will next be seen in Vishwambhara.

Coming back to the IIFA Award schedule, the second day will be dedicated to Hindi films. The third day will focus on the Music Awards. Both the ceremonies will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards tonight. Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Rekha are expected to perform tonight.

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Chiranjeevi Receives Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema Award
IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Winning Glory, Awarded Woman Of The Year
