IIFA Awards 2018: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Impress The Green Carpet Fashion Police

The IIFA Awards - the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards witnessed Bollywood stars making a fashion splash on the green carpet in Bangkok's Siam Niramit Theatre. Of the starry line-up of guests at the IIFA on Sunday night, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon turned heads in their fashionable best - both actresses made a strong case for ball-gowns and the fashion police must be really impressed. While Shraddha opted for shades of pink, Kriti chose a metallic shade of silver. Shraddha Kapoor, who also performs on stage, turned heads in a dreamy satin gown from the studios of Reem Acra. Shraddha touched up her look with dewy make-up and wore her hair in a high bun. Neat, isn't it?
Ahead of her green carpet appearance, here's what Shraddha shared on Instagram.
We also spotted Kriti Sanon, who is one of the performers of the night, in a shimmery silver ball-gown. Black nailpaint and minimal make-up added oodles of jazz to her striking look.
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim was one of the first celebs to arrive on the IIFA green carpet. She opted for a dramatic floor-sweeping gown.
Meanwhile, the men's corner was made to look rather suave with the arrival of stars like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana. We also spotted Karan Johar, all suited up in Dolce & Gabbana.
The blockbuster performance itinerary of the big IIFA night comprises performances by Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor with Bobby Deol and Rekha's acts as the highlights of the night. Bobby Deol's performance marks his return on stage after a hiatus of seven years while Rekha's comeback on stage is after a gap of over two decades.
The 19th edition of the IIFA Awards witnessed Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh co-hosting the show.