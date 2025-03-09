IIFA 2025: Karan Johar, Straight Up On Rift Rumours With Kartik Aaryan: "It's All In The Past"

Filmmaker Karan Johar, straight up reacted to the rift rumours with Kartik Aaryan. He revealed on Saturday that it makes perfect sense for him and Kartik to team up as hosts for the IIFA Awards 2025, especially since they are also working together on an upcoming film.

Back in 2019, it was announced that Kartik and Karan would collaborate on Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana. However, two years later, Dharma Productions confirmed that the film would be recast, following rumors of tensions between the producer and the actor.

Now, Kartik and Karan are reuniting for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously helmed the 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik.

"Kartik and I are doing a movie together, so it's only natural that we host together," Karan said. "There's nothing to it. It's all in the past. We're looking forward to a great 'dostana' ahead," he added during his appearance on the green carpet at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur.

The filmmaker also shared his excitement about seeing his close friend and frequent collaborator Shah Rukh Khan perform at the awards show on Sunday.

Karan, who has worked with Shah Rukh on iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, expressed his eagerness to reunite with the superstar on screen.

"It would be my honor and privilege to make another film with Shah Rukh," Karan said.