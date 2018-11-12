If You Wanted To Watch Thugs Of Hindostan For Katrina Kaif's Suraiyya, It's Here

A still from the song Suraiyya (courtesy YouTube)

Let us just begin by saying 'Suraiyya, jaan logi kya?' Katrina Kaif, who plays a dancer named Suraiyya in Thugs Of Hindostan, raised set the bar high even for herself when it comes to setting the dance floor on fire with the song Suraiyya. Choreographed by Prabhu Deva, Katrina Kaif's dance steps may be reviewed as some by experimental but she has indeed redefined perfection with her moves. Suraiyya begins with Aamir Khan, who plays a conman named Firangi Mullah, entering a performance area disguised as an officer of the East India Company. As the curtains are raised, Firangi steals some of the limelight with his antics and tries to join Suraiyya on stage.

But even after repeated attempts to woo Suraiyya, she swats away his hand and carries on with her show. Then onwards, you will find it hard to take your eyes off the screen as Suraiyya dances her way through three-and-a-half-minutes. The lyrics of the song turn out to be so true when it says "Baas kar Suraiyya!" If listened to it closely, the song is actually a smart exchange of threats between Firangi Mullah and Suraiyya, who is well aware of Firangi's intentions. The song ends on a cliffhanging note with Suraiyya taking off Firangi Mullah's wig and revealing his true identity.

Ahead of the film's release, in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Katrina, she had confessed the perfecting Suraiyya involved moments of tears while Aamir Khan said in interviews that he couldn't have danced like Katrina even if he rehearsed for a decade.

Meanwhile, Thugs Of Hindostan released to poor reviews on Thursday, which paired with negative word of mouth, have resulted in the film's dipping box office collections. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a progress report of the film's ticket sales on Monday and said: "Thugs Of Hindostan faces rejection... The dwindling extended weekend biz clearly indicates it has failed to live up to the mammoth expectations... It did set new benchmarks on Day 1, but the negative word of mouth hit biz hard on subsequent days." The film has recorded a sum of Rs 123 crore in four days and counting.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan marks Aamir Khan's first film with Amitabh Bachchan and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh.