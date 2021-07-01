'If I Love Someone, I Love Fiercely': Rohit Saraf's Candid Confession

Rohit Saraf shared this picture.(Image courtesy: rohitsaraf)

Actor Rohit Saraf, who is known for his work in Netflix's romantic-drama Mistmatched, opened up about his idea of love and shared some lesser-known details about his past relationships, in his piece for Humans Of Bombay. Going by the actor's piece, it is safe to say that he is a hopeless romantic at heart. The 24-year-old actor gave us all the details about his love life starting right from the time when he was just seven years old to his most recent relationship. Rohit Saraf began by stating that his "parents" have always been the "ideal couple" for him and "as a kid" he would dream of a love like that. He also shared that his first actual admiration in life was for one of his school teachers, for whom he would "make cards." Rohit Saraf wrote: "I've grown up watching love all around me. My parents were an ideal couple; they always stood by each other. And so, as a kid, I'd dream of a love like that. But the first time I really admired someone, it was my school teacher."

He recalled how the teacher would call him "cute" even after he got all his hair shaved and went to school "bald." Rohit Saraf wrote: "I was 7 and the only boy in school with long hair! And then I had my mundan ceremony (head shaving ceremony) and had to go back to school bald." He added: "My classmates made fun of me; I was upset so my teacher said, 'Don't worry, you still look cute!' I lit up when she said that; she became my favourite. I used to make cards for her; each card said, 'To my favourite teacher!' It was the first time I'd felt something for someone."

Rohit then moved on to another stage of his love life when he was in 8th grade. In his candid piece, the actor shared that his "image of love changed" as he grew older. Rohit shared his adorable teen love story that he shared with a girl, who lived in his society. Like other teenage lovers, texting all day and going on evening walks became Rohit's way of spending time with his partner. "But as I grew older, my image of love changed. In 8th grade, again I felt a rush of emotions. But this time, I also felt butterflies. She lived in my complex; we'd text all day and meet in the evening for a walk," he wrote.

Opening up about his first break-up, Rohit Saraf revealed that it was Justin Bieber's Baby that he "put up as a status" after his first relationship ended. Rohit wrote: "But when I went for a trip, I really missed her, so after returning, I told her, 'I think I like you.' She liked me too! But then we broke up." He added: "Justin Bieber's Baby used to be my favourite song so, I put up a status- 'Thought you'd always be mine...' I cringe now, but back then I thought I'd never get over that heartbreak." Fast forward to Rohit Saraf's recent relationship. The actor shared that after 3 years of moving to Mumbai, he "found someone" and that "this time love meant companionship" to him. "A few years later I moved to Bombay; at first, it was tough with auditions, and I'd miss my family. But 3 years later, I found someone; this time, love meant companionship," he wrote. He then shared the details of how the relations came to end and wrote: "But soon, I realised I always went out of my way to make sure it worked. So eventually, it ended."

To sum it up all, Rohit Saraf shared that if he loves someone, he does that "fiercely" and that "now, love has gone from being about admiration to butterflies to companionship" for him. "The thing is, if I love someone, I love fiercely. That's the kind of love my parents share and the only kind I know," Rohit wrote. "And although now, love has gone from being about admiration to butterflies to companionship, the feeling of being complete with someone has remained constant," he added.

Rohit Saraf also shared that over the years, all his "encounters with love" have gotten him closer to himself. "But all my encounters with love have gotten me closer to myself. It helped me understand what I want from life and also, what I don't! I'm single, but I'm happy and I'll only be with someone if they make me happier," Rohit wrote. "Love for me today is two people holding hands, but looking at their own individual journeys and directions," he added.

Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the filmDear Zindagi. He later appeared in films likeThe Sky Is Pink, Ludo and Hichki. He was last in Netflix's series Mismatched. Rohit will soon be seen in another romantic-drama titled Feels Like Ishq.