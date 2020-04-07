ICYMI: When Shweta Swapped Alexa For Dad Amitabh Bachchan - 'Papa, Please Switch On...'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, most of whose Instagram posts are about dad Amitabh Bachchan, added one more to the list. While participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9 minute task, Big B skipped lighting a candle or a diya in favour of a flashlight. Meanwhile, Shweta was busy brushing up her photography skills. She clicked a few photos of Big B with the flashlight and the moon in the same frame to post them later with an adorable caption. Shweta, who perhaps usually asks virtual assistance device Alexa to turn on or off lights, captioned her photos: "Papa (in lieu of Alexa) please switch on the moon."

Take a look at Shweta Bachchan's post here:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on his feed as well. Borrowing a few lines from his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Big B wrote: "Yes the night is dark but who did stop you from lighting a lamp. Another epic poem of my father... and how visionary it has proven tonight for the 9 pm-9 minute call."

At another part of Jalsa, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya contributed to PM Modi's call to "challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis" in their own way. The trio lit diyas in the mandir. The 46-year-old actress shared a few photos on her Instagram.

Apart from the Bachchans, stars such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and others also switched off lights for nine minutes as a mark of solidarity and unity amid the coronavirus outbreak.