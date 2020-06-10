ICYMI: Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Video From 'The Best Team In The World'

Sonam Kapoor in a still from Aisha. (courtesy Youtube)

Sonam Kapoor turned 35 on Tuesday. Celebrating her birthday, Sonam Kapoor's team made a super adorable video where the team members can be seen dancing to Sonam's films' songs. The video starts with a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor from the film Aisha. The video collage features her team members dancing and celebrating Sonam's birthday to songs like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Masakali, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Tareefan among others. Sonam shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "My team made me an awesome birthday video! To the best team in the world.. I miss you guys so much.. thanks for making the best video ever. I can't wait to see all of you and hug you tight. Hopefully soon! Love you guys so much" Take a look at the video here:

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "What a fabulous effort made by the best team ever. You guys are too good."

Sonam, who flew back to Mumbai just in time for her birthday, celebrated with her family on Tuesday. Sonam was flooded with adorable wishes from her family and friends. Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor wrote a warm birthday wish for "a daughter like no other." Anil Kapoor shared multiple pictures of Sonam Kapoor and wrote, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to Anand Ahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know."

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.