ICYMI: Shreya Ghoshal And Son Devyaan In A Janmashtami-Special Post

Shreya Ghoshal with son.(courtesy shreyaghoshal)

Highlights The post is trending big time

"This is so, so, so cute. God bless," commented Shankar Mahadevan

"All my love to Devyaan," read Dia Mirza's comment

New mom Shreya Ghoshal shared a video with her son Devyaan and adorable can't even begin to describe it. The singer posted a special video, in which her son, dressed in festive best, could be seen curled up in her arms. She captioned the video: "With my Laddu Gopal in my lap. Happy Janmashtami everyone." The comments section of her post was flooded with lots of love from her fans and friends. Singer Harhdeep Kaur wrote: "Happy 1st Janmashtami Devyaan." Music composer-singer Salim Merchant wrote: "Happy Janmashtami," adding heart emojis. "All my love to Devyaan," read Dia Mirza's comment. Shankar Mahadevan wrote: "This is so, so, so cute. God bless."

See Shreya Ghoshal's post here:

Shreya Ghoshal and her husband welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 22 and they named him Devyaan. Shreya Ghoshal married Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on February 5 in 2015. The duo dated for several years before getting married.

Shreya Ghoshal's discography clearly needs no introduction. She became super popular after she sang tracks for the 2002 hit film Devdas. She sang Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya, and Dola Re Dola in the film. She won the National Film Award, Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent for these tracks. Shreya is also known for singing Piyu Bole from Parineeta, Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, Barso Re from Guru, Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture, Manwa Lage from Happy New Year and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank, among many others.

She recently sang the track Param Sundari from the film Mimi, for which AR Rahman composed the music.