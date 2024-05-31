ICYMI: Qubool Hai Actress Surbhi Jyoti Made Her Relationship With Sumit Suri Instagram Official

Surbhi Jyoti shared this image. (courtesy: surbhijyoti)

Surbhi Jyoti turned a year older on Thursday (May 30). The actress made sure to make her day extra special by making her relationship with Sumit Suri Instagram official. The couple are rumoured to be dating for quite a few years now. The actress shared a series of photos from her birthday celebration in Phuket. She celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend Sumit Suri and close friends Rithvik Dhanjani and Aryamaan Seth. However, what caught fans' attention was the picture wherein she was seen posing with Sumit. Sumit can be seen wrapping his arm around the actress' shoulders. The couple can be seen posing in a swimming pool.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Surbhi wrote, "Birthday 2024".

Earlier this year, there were reports that Surbhi Jyoti was all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Sumit Suri. However, a close friend of the actress dismissed the rumours. According to Pinkvilla, a close friend of Surbhi Jyoti, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the actress is not getting married in the first half of March. She said, "Nothing is decided yet. I'm quite close to her, and I haven't heard anything like that. Things are being discussed but it will take some time to finalize everything. March looks pretty close and from what I know, it won't happen so soon."

Reportedly, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri fell in love while working together on the music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra. The couple played the roles of a bride and groom.

ICYDK: Sumit Suri dismissed the dating rumours in 2018 and said, "I would not like to comment on it. Such rumours are bound to happen when two people working together, become friends and often catch up."

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti has appeared in several shows including Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and others.