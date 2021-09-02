ICYMI: Priyanka Chopra's Take On Mangalsutra For 'The Woman Who Takes Charge Of Her Own Life'

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra, who always has a delightful surprise up her sleeve, is all set to launch something "elegant and chic" for the "modern Indian woman" such as herself. In an Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she's all set to reinvent the mangalsutra (a necklace traditionally worn by married Indian women) from the studios of jewellery brand Bvlgari. The actress dedicated the mangalsutra to "the woman who takes charge of her own life". Priyanka Chopra is the cover star for Vogue India's September issue, marking her 11th collaboration with the magazine. She made the big revelation while sharing the cover photo, in which Priyanka sports the re-imagined mangalsutra she wants to launch. Among the many hats Priyanka Chopra wears, she's also the new Global Ambassador for Bvlgari.

About the mangalsutra that Priyanka Chopra wishes to launch, she wrote: "Seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it's so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I'm so proud of this partnership."

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, has been redefining the concept of the "modern Indian woman" since forever. Priyanka is married to music star Nick Jonas - in 2019, she celebrated Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas at his concert in San Diego, wearing sindoor and choodha.

Priyanka Chopra also wore a Sabyasachi saree to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra impressive line-up of Hollywood films includes Text For You, Citadel, a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and the fourth Matrix movie. Back home, Priyanka Chopra recently announced a road trip movie with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif - it will be directed by her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar.