ICYDK, Hrithik Roshan Is Helping In COVID Crisis In 'Multiple Ways' - A Shout-Out From Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is celebrating those who lend a helping hand to beat Covid (Image credit: @hrithikroshan)

As India continues to battle COVID-19, celebrities and commoners alike have come out with open arms to help those in distress and winning hearts in the process. One such good Samaritan is Hrithik Roshan who was praised by author and neighbour Twinkle Khanna. She shared a picture of Hrithik on Instagram with the caption, "Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crisis in multiple ways. A big shout-out." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani acknowledged this through a heart emoji in the comments section below. Hrithik is seen in an orange T-shirt with his eyes set on the camera lens.

Not just Hrithik but Twinkle also applauded actress Vidya Balan for stepping up to provide essential assistance. She uploaded a stunning monochrome photo of the Parineeta star. Expressing gratitude in the description, Twinkle wrote, "Thank you, Vidya Balan. A woman with immense talent and an even larger heart. For quietly helping those in need."

Twinkle along with actor-husband Akshay Kumar recently helped the needy get oxygen concentrators in collaboration with an NGO. In one of the recent posts, Twinkle also appealed to everyone to donate in order to provide financial aid to COVID-19 affected people.

Amid all this hustle, Twinkle is making sure she spends quality time with her children. The columnist put up a snap of her daughter Nitara on Instagram from her play-time. Nitara is seen wearing stylish sunglasses and a mask. The caption explained the story behind the image which read, "The new normal: The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here."

Twinkle has penned books namely, MrsFunnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.