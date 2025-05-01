Ibrahim Ali Khan Was A Nervous Wreck On His First Day Of Shoot With This Actress

While most of us would know Nadaaniyan to be Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut, the latter recently revealed his first day of shoot on set was actually with Kajol and South superstar Prithviraj for a movie which has not been released yet.

Ibrahim told News18, "Actually, the first day of the shoot I ever did was for a movie that's not out yet. It was with a phenomenal actress, Kajol, and a superstar in the South, Prithviraj. Working with Prithviraj was life-changing. Such a cool guy, what a star. That is when I truly fell in love with the South industry. I learnt a lot by observing Prithviraj, and Kajol is phenomenal. But working with both of them on the first day? That was nerve-wracking."

Expressing his love for the South film industry, Ibrahim said, "There's something really intriguing about the industry, and I really want to do a movie there. I wonder who will work with me? I hope someone will. One thing is for certain-Prithviraj is a powerhouse."

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan was severely trolled, despite setting high expectations with its first look. Ibrahim was seen alongside Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Ibrahim will be sharing screen space with Kajol soon in Sarzameen, which will be helmed by Kayoze Irani.

Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following, and it was present way before he made his debut. His casual chit-chat with the paparazzi, and constant buzz about the dating rumours with Palak Tiwari, have kept Ibrahim prominent on social media.