Ibrahim Ali Khan Says He "Wants To Be Like" Ranbir Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan: "No One Can Get To Them"

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently expressed his admiration for superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his father, Saif Ali Khan.

He shared, "I enjoy being out there as well. But I want to be like Ranbir Kapoor. He's not on social media. He's kind of low-key. Saif Ali Khan, my beloved father... he's also like that. He's by himself at home. He's a super cool guy doing his work, not on social media. These guys aren't out there, no one can get to them. And that's what makes them so desirable. We want to reach them, but we can't."

On Sunday, Ibrahim shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The first snap shows him sitting at a restaurant. The second one features the two siblings enjoying the view together, with Sara seen clicking a picture with her phone. The final image captures Ibrahim posing against a picturesque backdrop.

Last month, Sara penned a heartfelt birthday note for Ibrahim, celebrating not only his special day but also his big-screen debut in Nadaaniyan.

Sharing a video from the screening, she wrote: "My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes... and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode Happiest Birthday and welcome to the Movies this is just the beginning..."

Ibrahim Ali Khan was last seen in Nadaaniyan. Sara, on the other hand, was last seen in Sky Force.