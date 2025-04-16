Ibrahim Ali Khan Reacts To Palak Tiwari Dating Rumours: "She's Sweet"

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary's daughter Palak Tiwari for quite some time. Even before Ibrahim made his debut in films, rumours of his relationship made it to the headlines. Now, in a conversation with Filmfare, Ibrahim addressed the rumours and revealed if Palak is more than a "friend."

Without revealing much details, Ibrahim said, "She's a good friend. Yeah, she's sweet. That's all." Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted together several times in public. They, reportedly, vacationed together in Maldives and Goa. Palak has also mentioned earlier, that she and Ibrahim are "good" friends.

During the same interview, Ibrahim revealed he had a crush on Deepika Padukone during his growing up years.

He said he realised his dad Saif (Ali Khan) was famous when he worked with Deepika, "I remember I was like seven or eight years old. My dad was shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal in the UK. What a movie! And I was like, wow. Deepika Padukone. That's when I had my first crush ever. I was so small and I was obsessed with her. I was like I want to see Deepika. And that's when I realised my dad is a big actor. Deepika Padukone is doing a movie with him."

Recently, Ibrahim went to Switzerland with sister Sara and mother Amrita Singh for a vacation. Sara has shared a string of fun-filled images from the holiday abode.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut with Khushi Kapoor in Shauna Gautam's Nadaaniyan. Released on Netflix, the film was trolled on social media for its storyline and acting. Ibrahim's grandmother Sharmila Tagore also said that the film was not good. "He looked handosme. He tried his best but the film was not good," said Sharmila Tagore.