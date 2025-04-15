Sharmila Tagore Reviews Grandson Ibrahim's <i>Nadaaniyan</i>: "The Film Was Not Good But..."

Sharmila Tagore, who made a stellar comeback in Bengali cinema with Puratawn after 14 years, opened up about grandchildren Sara and Ibrahim's Bollywood journey. In a conversation with Anandabazar Patrika's YouTube channel, the film veteran talked about Sara and Ibrahim's film career.

While Sharmila Tagore didn't like Ibrahim's Bollywood debut Nadaaniyan, she appreciated his efforts. "Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn't really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good," she said.

She also praised Sara for her dedication towards the craft. "Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She'll also achieve that," Sharmila added.

Sharmila Tagore was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023 and she quietly fought the battle. A few days ago, Soha Ali Khan shared about the film veteran's that chapter of life.

"I have had loss in my family. We have been through stressful situations, as everybody does." She continued, "With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero, and no chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her and she is, touchwood, fine."

Speaking of Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan, it was thrashed brutally online. Along with Ibrahim, Khushi Kapoor was also criticised for her performance. The film was backed by Dharmatic Entertainment. It was directed by Shauna Gautam.

