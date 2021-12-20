'I Refuse To Quit': Actress Hamsa Nandini Reveals Details Of Battle With Breast Cancer

Hamsa Nandini shared this image. (courtesy: ihamsanandini)

Actress Hamsa Nandini, who has featured in Telugu films like Mirchi and Legend, opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis, its treatment and more, in an extensive Instagram post on Monday. The 37-year-old actress shared a photo of herself along with the note. She began the note by writing: "No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward." She added, "4 months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared."

Hamsa Nandini revealed in her post that she was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer). She wrote: "Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer). After a plethora of scans and tests, I walked bravely into the Operation Theatre where my tumour was removed. At this point, the doctors confirmed that there was no spread and I was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining."

The actress stated in her post that she has undergone 9 cycles of Chemotherapy and has 7 more to go. "The relief was short-lived as I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim Victory. Currently, I have already undergone 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 more to go," an excerpt from her post read.

The actress wrote about the silver lining amid the situation mentioned that she has made a "few promises" to herself. She wrote: "I have made myself a few promises - I will not let this disease define my life and that I will fight it with a smile and win. I will get back on screen better and stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help educate and inspire others and I will consciously celebrate life and all it has to offer."

Hamsa signed off her post with a thank you note to the team of doctors treating her, her family, her friends as well as members of the film fraternity. "My inboxes are full with your messages enquiring about my absence. To you all, I would like to say a big thank you for your love and concern which has kept me going through this ordeal. I assure you that I am under the care of an exceptional team of doctors. This along with the unbridled support of my family, friends, and the film fraternity, I'm putting up a spirited fight with a dense dose of positivity and gratitude," she wrote.

Hamsa Nandini is best known for starring in films such as Mirchi, Legend and Rudramadevi, to name a few. She also featured in the film Jai Lava Kusa.