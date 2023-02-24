Actor Hamsa Nandini Shares Update After A Year Of Cancer Treatment: 'Hello Hair'

Hamsa Nandini in a still from the video. (courtesy: ihamsanandini)

Actress Hamsa Nandini, who was diagnosed with Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer) in 2021, has shared a health update on Instagram. The actress, who has featured in Telugu films like Mirchi and Legend, said that she is “feeling good”. Hamsa has also dropped a video talking about how things have changed in the last year. The clip opens with Hasma at a restaurant. She looks pretty in a black dress. The text attached to it read, “One year ago…” A few seconds later, we can see Hamsa enjoying her time by the beach. But she wants the world to look at her hair. “Hello hair,” reads the text on it. Her caption read, “A lot can happen over a year...And, I am feeling good.” For the background, she picked the song Feeling Good by Michael Buble.

Hamsa Nandini spoke about her breast cancer diagnosis for the first time in December 2021. Back then, the actress shared a picture of herself along with a long note. She wrote, “ No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward. 4 months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared."

Talking about the diagnosis, she added, “Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer).”

After getting her tumour removed, Hamsa Nandini was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer). She said, “The relief was short-lived as I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim Victory. Currently, I have already undergone 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 more to go.”

Hamsa Nandini was also part of Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa.