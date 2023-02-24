PhysicsWallah Founder Alakh Pandey Marries Shivani Dubey, Shares Pics

EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah's founder and CEO Alakh Pandey married his fiancee Shivani Dubey on Wednesday, February 22. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Now, days after the wedding, the newlyweds have shared a series of beautiful pictures from their dreamy wedding in a joint post on Instagram.

In the pics, the much-in-love couple look stunning in their traditional ensemble. Ms Dubey stayed true to the traditional red colour for her lehenga. The groom complemented her by picking a beige colour sherwani.

Alakh Pandey has also written a long note on Instagram. Addressing the students who have been part of his journey for the last seven years, Mr Pandey said that he couldn't invite them to his wedding because it wasn't possible. He wrote, “Aaplog k saath jeevan k 7 saal ho gaye bachoo and in saat salo me mere life me kitne phases aaye , har bar aap sath the. Meri life ki shayad one of the most important dates 22 Feb 2023 hogi . Humsafar Shivani Dubey ban gayi , aaplog ko bula nahi paye . Shayd bulana mumkin bhai nahi tha. Live telecast karna bhi acha nahi lagta. Kuch tasveere aap k sath share kar rahe. [You [Students] have been a part of my journey for the last seven years. In these years, I have seen a lot of phases and each and every time, I had you by my side. It wasn't possible for me to invite you to my wedding. Running a live feed would have looked equally bad. So, I have decided to share some pictures from the wedding festivities with you. I married Shivani Dubey on February 22, 2023. It is going to be one of the most important dates in my life.”

Mr Panday added, “Thank you mere jeevan ka sabse important hissa hone ke liye bacho. Vaise to bade logo ki blessings li jati hai , par mere lie aaplog ki blessings and aaplog ki duaen sabse important hogi. Bahut sara pyar aap sab ko and aaj se Shivani Mam ko bhi. [I thank each and everyone of you from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support. People seek blessings from the elderly, I need yours. Sending warmest greetings and lot of love to you.]”

Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey got engaged in May last year. Here are the pictures from the engagement ceremony:

Wishing Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey a very happy married life.