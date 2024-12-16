Watch: Physics Wallah Teacher Uses His Body To Explain A Chemistry Concept. Internet Reacts

A captivating video showcasing a Physics Wallah teacher's unique teaching style has gone viral. During an online chemistry class, the teacher creatively demonstrates the concept of chirality. Chirality, a crucial concept in chemistry, refers to the property of a molecule that cannot be superimposed on its mirror image through any combination of rotations or translations, much like our left and right hands.

The teacher encountered difficulties in effectively explaining chirality using conventional visual aids. Recognizing this challenge, he devised a unique approach, opting for a physical demonstration. By seamlessly integrating movement with key chemistry principles, he presented the concept in a way that captivated and impressed the viewers.

During the session, the Physics Wallah educator stood in front of the screen and performed an impressive physical manoeuvre-getting onto his hands and feet, placing his legs on a chair, and lowering his head toward the ground. "Imagine my head represents the COOH group," he explained as he stretched his legs, demonstrating the concept of molecular rotation.

He went on, "As I turn, my right becomes left, and my left becomes right," while stretching his arm to illustrate the molecular concept. This creative approach not only clarified the understanding of chirality but also integrated chemistry principles with elements of yoga.

The viral video has accumulated nearly 6 lakh views on X and has triggered varied reactions from netizens.

A user commented, "Either he is very very passionate or following the negative Pr thing to get some fame."

Another user praised the teacher for his efforts, "The sheer dedication."

The third user wrote, "Harsh sir is a great teacher making organic chemistry engaging for students studying 10-12 hrs/day. Activities like these keep the class lively. Sad to see people who don't understand this criticizing him. Let's respect teachers who care!"



"He could have simply used pens for demonstrating that," the fourth user wrote.

"Chirality and it's projections. Better can be taught by 3D model," the fifth user commented.