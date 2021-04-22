'I Love You,' Writes Eijaz Khan In Birthday Wish For Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan with Pavitra Punia. (courtesy eijazkhan)

On Pavitra Punia's 34th birthday, boyfriend Eijaz Khan shared the cutest greeting for the actress. Eijaz shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram profile. In some of the pictures, the birthday girl can be seen happily posing with balloons and a cake, while other photographs happen to be mushy shots of the couple. Sharing the pictures, Eijaz Khan wrote in his caption: "Happy Birthday baby... Keep smiling, keep shining. I love you. Lockdown me happy baby Pavitra ki pawry ...With EK. Too much cake ho gaya." In the comments section, Pavitra Punia wrote: "Love you to the moon and back. The precious gift of my life."

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on the show. In an interview with Times Of India, Eijaz Khan revealed that he and Pavitra might get married this year. "We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le and then we will think about marriage," said Eijaz Khan.

Eijaz Khan is best-known for starring in R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu series of films. He has starred in popular TV shows like Kkavyanjali, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Bhaskar Bharti, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kasamh Se among many others.

Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.