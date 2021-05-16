'I Am Sorry For The Pain', Writes Babil In His Emotional Note For Mom Sutapa Sikdar

Babil shared these pictures. (Image courtesy: @babil.i.k)

"I am so temperamental. I regret," Irrfan Khan's son Babil says. Babil, who frequently treats his Instafam to the memories of the late actor, dedicated his latest post to his mom Sutapa Sikdar on the platform this time. On Sunday, Babil posted a picture of Sutapa on Instagram and wrote an emotional note for her. In his post, Babil shared that no one cares about him except her. He also apologised to Sutapa for being "temperamental" and for the "pain" that she has been going through after Irrfan's death. "I love you so much, I'm sorry for the pain," an excerpt from his caption read.

He wrote, "The one and only. My only one. I'm so temperamental, I regret. She's there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I'm sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you."

Take a look at his post here.

Sutapa Sikdar was earlier featured on Babil's Instagram handle a week ago. Babil had shared a picture of himself with Sutapa on the platform and wrote, "listening," in the caption. The picture is a still from Babil and Sutapa's interview with Film Companion titled 'Celebrating Irrfan' in which both of them spoke about the late actor for the first time.

See his post here.

In the interview, while speaking to journalist Anupama Chopra, Sutapa shared how she is "still not ready to talk to people" even after a year of Irrfan's death. "I find it so strange that this is the first time it's I, and not Irrfan, who is sitting with you for an interview. I can't tell you what an overwhelming feeling this is. We are trying. It has almost been a year (since Irrfan's death) and I am still not ready to talk to people. I am much better at writing than personal interactions. I am still trying to handle it," Sutapa had said.

Meanwhile, take a look at a few more glimpses of Sutapa Sikdar on Babil's Instagram handle.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 last year. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Irrfan married Sutapa in 1995. Babil Khan and Ayan Khan are their sons.

In terms of work, Babil will soon making his acting debut in Netflix film Qala. He is paired opposite actress Tripti Dimri. Anushka Sharma is producing the film.