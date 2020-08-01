'I Am Quite Alright,' Tweets Kanye West After Concern About His Mental Health

A file photograph of Kanye West. (courtesy: kanyew.est)

Rapper Kanye West, who has been trending for some time, courtesy a series of controversial tweets he posted for his wife Kim Kardashian (and deleted them), added another Twitter entry on Friday, where he said that the public should not be "concerned" about him. Kanye's post arrived a few days after he claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to "lock" him up for his comments. He also accused them of engaging in "white supremacy" and added that he has been trying to divorce Kim. His tweets, needless to say, raised concern for the musician's mental health. Reacting to the way his confession of not aborting their first born North, has been received by the public, the 43-year-old musician tweeted on Friday, "I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me ... I'm concerned for the world that feels you shouldn't cry about this subject."

Kanye West revealed in 2019 that he has bipolar disorder. For the uninitiated, Kanye West, at a rally in South Carolina, last month, announced that he was running for President. During the rally, he also claimed that he and his wife Kim had discussed abortion when she was pregnant with their oldest child, daughter North.

See Kanye West's tweets here:

In a separate tweet, Kanye West, wrote about the "tactic of 4 D's: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss [and] to Destroy." He added: "I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here."

In response to Kanye's tweets, Kim Kardashian posted a lengthy note on her Instagram stories, where she asked for "compassion and empathy" for her husband's tweets, adding that the singer struggles with bipolar disorder. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," read an excerpt from her Instagram story.

In one of his earlier (and now deleted tweets) Kanye said that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian ever since she met with rapper Meek Mill to discuss prison reforms. Kim Kardashian started dating rapper Kanye West in April 2012. The couple got married in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014. The couple are parents to four kids- North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

This is not the first time that Kanye West has been the cenrtre of controversy. At the 2009 MTV Video Awards, Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift after she received the Best Female Video. "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time," he said at the award show.