Kriti Sanon's Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Dropped This Comment On Her Dance Video

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) T20 League 2024 kicked off with a bang on Sunday. The opening ceremony featured star-studded performances by Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Badshah, who enthralled the audience. Kriti even shared a clip from the opening night on Instagram, and guess what? Her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Kabir Bahia, left a LOL comment on her post. In the video, we can see a packed stadium, fireworks, and Kriti performing her tracks such as Choli Ke Peeche from Crew, Param Sundari from Mimi and Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. While she looks super energetic in the video, there is a moment where she gets visibly tired and says, “This is a deadly act. And by deadly, I mean I am dead.” After watching the clip, Kabir Bahia couldn't keep calm. He posted a laughing face with teary eyes emoji and quoted Kriti's words, “‘I am dead.'”

The caption read, “This was a ‘Deadly' act! But nothing gives a bigger rush than a live performance in a stadium.”

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon addressed the swirling rumours about her getting married. In an interaction with Filmfare, she said, "When false negative information is published about me, it's not just frustrating for myself but also impacts my family. They shouldn't have to deal with the repercussions of something untrue. It's particularly aggravating when random rumours, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me assuming it's true and I have to clarify that it's not."

The actress continued, "People often don't bother to verify facts before spreading stories, especially on social media where negativity spreads quickly. Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else."

In July, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia jetted off to Greece for a vacation. Click here to read all about it. Oh, and you can read more about Kriti's rumoured boyfriend by clicking here.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Do Patti. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film also stars Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.