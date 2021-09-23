'I Am Broke': Agneepath Actor Resham Arora Seeks Financial Aid

A picture of Resham Arora. (courtesy cine_rocks)

Actor Resham Arora, who had a brief role in the film Agneepath, in a recent interview with ETimes, opened up about his financial struggle, especially after the pandemic and the lockdown. The actor told ETimes, "There is absolutely no work for me. This has been the state ever since the lockdown began. While people say ''cheezein khul rahi hai (things are opening up now)', I still don't see sufficient work opportunities available." He also revealed that he met with an accident a few years ago, which also affected his financial situation.

Recalling the incident, the actor said, "I fell off a train a couple of years ago, and then was bitten in the leg by some strange insect at a shoot for Ashwini Dheer's show Chidiya Ghar, which hindered my movement for some time. Being in a precarious condition, tragedy further struck me when my wife's eyesight started deteriorating; she contracted acute glaucoma."

The actor added that he is looking for work and that film body CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes Association) too has helped him. "I am seriously in need of work. CINTAA has helped me a bit but that's definitely not enough to keep us in good condition. I am broke. I need financial aid," he told ETimes.

Resham Arora is best-known for making a brief appearance in Amitabh Bachchan's film Agneepath. He featured as a doctor who treats Mithun Chakraborty. Other than that, he also starred as a jailor in the film Khuda Gawah.