'I Ain't Classy': Varun Dhawan Will Dance To This Song Anytime Anywhere

is a remake of the 1995 film with the same name. is directed by Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan and co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal.

Varun Dhawan, who went to the gym for an intense work-out session, got distracted by his "all time favourite" song. The 33-year-old actor, on Saturday, shared a delightful video of his gym shenanigans, also featuring his work-out instructor Prashant Sawant. Even before you take a look at the video, Varun's caption will tell you all about it. "Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi... My all time favourite song," Varun captioned his post, along with this disclaimer: "I ain't classy". Those who responded to Varun's post almost immediately included Taapsee Pannu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Swara Bhasker and others. "Can be the only person who can beat my work-out playlist," wrote Taapsee while Siddhant added: "Yeh toh mera wala gaana hai." Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi by Altaf Raha released in 1999.In the video, Varun's swapped cardio for some killer dance moves. Varun, in a shirtless persona, showed off his chiselled physique in the video as he grooved to the song. Here, take a look:Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's Instagram is studded with shirtless glimpses of the actor. On girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday, he posted this throwback memory.Varun Dhawan's throwback to Kalank days kind of looked like this.Here's the PG-13 version of "chocolate boy" Varun Dhawan.Varun was last seen in the movie. His upcoming movie