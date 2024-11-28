<i>Family By Choice</i>: Hwang In Yeop's BTS Pics With Co-Star Jung Chaeyeon Are Too Adorable To Miss

Family By Choice, starring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun-sung, concluded its run on November 27. The popular drama follows the lives of three friends, who form an unbreakable bond during their teenage years and reunite a decade later. As the last episode of the show premiered on Wednesday, Hwang In Yeop bid goodbye to the drama by sharing a set of adorable pictures with his co-star Jung Chaeyeon. The images seemed to be clicked in a photo booth, the first one of which featured the duo wearing animal ear headbands. Other photos in the post also captured Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon making different poses for the camera. In the caption, the actor wrote in Korean, which can be roughly translated to, “Today is Family By Choice's last broadcast.”

Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon's sizzling on-screen chemistry in Family By Choice captured fans' attention ever since the release of the first episode. The duo even sparked dating rumours with their heartwarming interactions both on and off the set. A recent clip from their live broadcast captured them sharing playful moments, fueling speculations of a possible romance. In the viral clip, Hwang In Yeop was seen struggling to open a bag of chips. Watching him struggle Jung Chaeyeon fed him some chips from her own pack, making fans wonder if there was something special going on between them.

They weren't afraid of doing it live with 1.5k+ people watching. Dispatch might as well be found jobless. #FamilyByChoice pic.twitter.com/8GvPdaEtaK — muth (@Murizza_hiyily) November 7, 2024

Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon first sparked dating rumours back in October when Hwang In Yeop publicly showed his affection for Jung Chaeyeon during a live stream. Fans were left stunned when he jokingly hushed Jung Chaeyeon by holding her arm and even putting a finger to her mouth. Over time, fans have remained confused about whether the two are more than just friends or if they have only become close while filming.

ICYDK: Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon played each other's love interest in the romantic comedy series Family By Choice. In addition to Bae Hyun Sung, their characters experience the highs and lows of growing up together.