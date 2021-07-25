'Happy Birthday Lioness': Huma Qureshi's Wish For Mother Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

A still from the video. (Image courtesy: iamhumaq)

Highlights Huma's mother Amina Qureshi turned a year older

She marked the day with a specia video

"My mommy bestest," she wrote

Actress Huma Qureshi is extremely close to her family and there is ample proof of this on her social media accounts. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the actress had a very special post ready for her mother on the occasion of her birthday. The actress dedicated an adorable compilation of photos with her mother and shared the same on Instagram. The photos date back to Huma's childhood and her growing years with her mother Amina Qureshi. Our hearts are melting over the snapshots and we bet once you watch the video, you will find it as endearing as well.

The first of the many photos shows Huma as a toddler, happily riding on her mother's shoulders. The second photo is also from her childhood days. Here we see the mother-daughter duo spending some quality time with each other. The video also contains more recent photos. In them, they are seen matching their clothes at an event and the two seem to have much laughter and joy to share with each other. Huma wrote in the caption, "My Mommy Bestest. Happy Birthday, Lioness. Miss you."

One look at her profile and you will know that Huma treasures old, vintage photos, especially of her parents. Whenever an occasion arises, she is quick to share them with her fans on social media. Here's her post that features her "beautiful mummy" in a stunning vintage photo.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress also makes sure to not leave her dad out of her social media dedications. So on Father's Day, she shared some cool pictures with her father, restaurateur Saleem Qureshi. The "Papa ki Pari" posted them on Instagram with much zest.

All of Huma's fans are aware of the actress' charm and humour, and sometimes, even her wishes to her parents are wonderfully playful. On her parents' anniversary this year, she posted their photo on Instagram and wrote, "Love was in the Air. Blessed. Happy Anniversary to mom and dad. Thank you for getting married guys."

The actress was recently seen in Zack Snyder's zombie film Army Of The Dead. Her performance in the web series Maharani garnered her much praise. She will be next seen in the film Bell Bottom, opposite actor Akshay Kumar.