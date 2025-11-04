Huma Qureshi On Playing 'Joker' To Shefali Shah's 'Batman' In <i>Delhi Crime</i> Season 3: "Worst Character I've Played"

The trailer of the much awaited and Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime Season 3 is finally out, and this time, it promises to be the show's most intense and thrilling chapter yet. The new season takes on the disturbing and urgent issue of human trafficking, introducing a powerful new dynamic between two strong women-Shefali Shah's much-loved DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, fondly called "Madam Sir," and Huma Qureshi, who joins the cast as the new antagonist.

At the trailer launch event, Huma Qureshi spoke about what drew her to the show and why she couldn't resist playing this role. "If you tell two actors that one has to play Batman and the other has to play Joker, who would say no to either?" she said with a laugh. "It was a great pitch, and here we are."

The actor revealed that her character, Badi Didi, is unlike anything she has ever portrayed on screen. "I think this was my career's darkest, most disgusting character ever-and I say that in the best way possible," Huma admitted. "It's the worst character I've ever played, but I had a great time. When you're playing a dark character, there are no rules. You can do anything, and that's exactly what I did."

Huma explained that while she often gravitates toward roles that empower women or carry a strong point of view, this time, she had to step out of her comfort zone. "It was challenging because the person I am and the characters I usually choose always have agency for women, a perspective. This also has that-but in a very negative way," she said.

"I did think a lot about whether I should do it or not, but I felt this show is such an important reflection of our society. Sometimes when you play a negative character and audiences already know you and like your work, it helps highlight the issue being addressed. If my working on this show brings more awareness, then it's an honour."

For Shefali Shah, who has carried the mantle of Delhi Crime since its first season, the return has been both exciting and nerve-wracking. The series, which won India its first International Emmy Award for Best Drama, has set a high benchmark for storytelling rooted in realism.

Reflecting on the global attention and the pressure that comes with it, Shefali said, "I started feeling the pressure yesterday when we began promotions, and I was terrified. I wanted to run away and hide under a rock."

She added that while the Emmy win brought prestige, it didn't influence her approach to the character.

"When we were doing the show, I didn't think, 'Oh my god, this won an Emmy, and I have to better it.' I just wanted to be true to Vartika. Every actor wants to prove that they can do better, but that's not my aim. I just want to be as true to her as I can be. Now I'm very tense, I'm freaking out."

Huma, meanwhile, joked about the pressure to keep the Emmy legacy going.

"Tanya (Tanya Bami, Head of Series at Netflix) and Apoorva (Apoorva Bakshi, producer) have promised to take me to the Emmys-don't break my heart, guys!" she said with a grin.

On a serious note, she reflected on how Indian shows like Delhi Crime are resonating globally. "I'm a firm believer that the world is ready for very hyper-local Indian content told through a global lens, and that's what Tanuj (Tanuj Chopra, director) has really tried to do this season. Delhi Crime, from season 1 and season 2, has shown that beautifully, and season 3 just takes that legacy forward."

Calling it "the most thrilling season yet", Huma added that the storytelling this time will connect with audiences across borders.

"You can be anywhere in the world and still relate to it. Crime is something universal-it resonates no matter where you are. We were very mindful that this isn't just Indian content for Indian audiences. The idea is for more and more people here to watch it, but also for global audiences to connect with it."

As Delhi Crime gears up for its third season, the anticipation is high.

With Shefali Shah's powerful portrayal of Vartika Chaturvedi returning to confront one of society's most horrifying crimes, and Huma Qureshi stepping into her darkest role yet, the series promises to dive even deeper into the moral and emotional complexities that define the show.

If the trailer is any indication, this season is set to be not just a gripping crime drama, but a reflection of human resilience, morality, and the blurred lines between justice and power.

Also starring Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, and Sayani Gupta, Delhi Crime season 3 will stream on Netflix from November 13.

