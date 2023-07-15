Huma Qureshi Shares Her Experience Of Playing Tarla Dalal In This BTS Video: 'I Am Nothing Like Her'

Still from a video shared by Huma Qureshi. (Courtesy: iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her latest film Tarla, a biopic on the late food writer and chef Tarla Dalal. The movie was released on July 7 on the streaming platform Zee5. In the BTS clip, Huma opened up about her character. The actress said, “I was like I am the wrong person for this role. I don't look like Tarla Dalal. I am nothing like her. Because she was much shorter, pretty and her facial structure and all of that…Then director Piyush [Gupta] told me don't worry about the height. We have to capture her heart, her soul, and what she stood for…And, I was convinced.” Talking about the most painful part, Huma said, “I had these special dentures designed as our face structure was very different. It is not just the front teeth but a piece that changes the shape of my face.” Sharing the video, Huma wrote, “When even the BTS makes you emotional… thank you for giving Tarla to me.”

You can watch Huma Qureshi's latest post here:

Tarla, directed by Piyush Goyal, stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role. The film was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Huma Qureshi, during the promotion campaign, visited her father's restaurant in Delhi with team Tarla. The Qureshis run the famous non-vegetarian and Mughal restaurant Saleem's. Take a look:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “The Tarla Dalal biopic has a fair sprinkling of drama but it thrives especially on its quieter moments, on the negotiations that take place within a marriage, in a society and during an era when life wasn't easy for women seeking opportunities to make a name for themselves beyond the gender roles they were buttonholed into.”

For Huma Qureshi's performance in the film, he added, “The flawless turns by Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi, who deliver performances that are informed with both warmth and verve, hold the film together when it is in danger of succumbing to monotony.”