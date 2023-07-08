Pics: When Huma Qureshi Met Mumbai's 'Lifeline' - The Dabbawalas

Huma Qureshi pictured with Mumbai's Dabbawalas.

Huma Qureshi, who stars in Tarla, a biopic on late food writer and chef Tarla Dalal, has been actively promoting her film and she has been doing it in interesting ways. On Friday, the actress met with Mumbai's Dabbawalas, who are famous worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system in the metropolitan city. Huma posted pictures from her meeting with them on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "Best press conference today... With our Dabbawalas...our city's lifelines... Perfect 10 on 10." She also added a reminder that her film Tarla is out on ZEE5.

Here are the pictures of Huma Qureshi with the Dabbawalas.

See Huma Qureshi's post here:

Tarla opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critics Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Tarla is a tale from the past but its resonance is contemporary. But as a film that celebrates a life and a calling and has Huma Qureshi in piping-hot form, it is only moderately scrumptious."

The film Tarla has been directed by Piyush Gupta and it has been co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari. The film premiered on July 7 on streaming gaint Zee5. Tarla Dalal was known for hosting popular cookery TV shows like The Tarla Dalal Show and Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal. She wrote more than 100 cookbooks and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. She died in 2013 at the age of 77.