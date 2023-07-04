Huma Qureshi Visits Her Father's Restaurant: 'Tarla Was Here'

Huma Qureshi shared this image. (courtesy: iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi's latest post is all things amazing. The actress has shared a series of pictures with her dad, Saleem Qureshi, and co-star Sharib Hashmi. Huma and Sharib will share the screen space in Tarla, the film based on the life of iconic chef Tarla Dalal. Huma's family runs the famous non-vegetarian and Mughal restaurant Saleem's. The first restaurant was opened by Saleem Qureshi in 1977. Now, Huma has shared a special post for her father on Instagram. Huma added that after watching the trailer of Tarla her father has “introduced her [Tarla Dalal] popular dish Batata Musallam at Saleem's”. Batata Musallam is one the most famous recipes of Tarla Dalal. The dish has taken its inspiration from Murgh Musallam.

Sharing a series of pictures, Huma wrote, “The journey of Tarla Dalal and Saleem's started back in the 70s. Today, 50 years later, looking at these two worlds come together makes my heart swell with pride. After watching the trailer, my dad decided to take inspiration from Tarla Ji and introduce her popular dish Batata Musallam at Saleem's. The power of food and how it brings communities together is one of the most beautiful things about India."

Tarla will be released on July 7 on Zee5. Replying to the post, Sharib Hashmi said, “Pehli baar Saleem's mein khaya aur bahutttich mazaaa aayaa! Lazeeeez. [This is the first time I have visited Saleem's. And, I loved the food.]” Actress Nimrat Kaur replied with a series of heart emojis. Huma's dear friend, actress Patralekhaa, followed suit. Tarla's director Piyush Gupta said, “You took Sharib along...I hope there was food left for the customers.”

Last month, Huma Qureshi, in an interview with Curly Tales, spoke about the restaurant chain. She said that her father “started the journey by renting a place and selling kebabs for only one person.” Huma Qureshi released the trailer of Tarla on June 23. Sharing it on Instagram, the actress wrote, “It's here. Life mein kuch karne ki khaas recipe aap bhi note kar lijiye! Trailer out now!”

Tarla is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.