Hrithik Roshan's Two-Word Review For Abhishek Bachchan's New Hairstyle

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to get back at work. The actor, on Monday, shared a collage on Instagram, which features pictures of him before and after he got a haircut. Abhishek Bachchan's Dhoom 2 co-star and friend Hrithik Roshan described the actor's new look in 2 words - "Kya baat." Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, who co-starred with Abhishek in films such as Refugee, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Game, left a hilarious comment on the post. He wrote: "I wish I could also post a pic of before and after." Sharing the greyscale collage on his profile, Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his caption: "Before and after. Time to get back to work."

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. Big B, who was also admitted to the same hospital, was discharged after a 23-day stay, while Abhishek was discharged after 29 days. Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their 8-year-old daughter were discharged from the hospital on July 27 after testing negative for coronavirus.

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull. His line-up of films also includes Anurag Basu's Ludo, a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows.