Anurag Kashyap's Review Of Class Of '83 Prompted This Polite Reminder From Abhishek Bachchan

Bobby Deol's new film Class Of '83 premiered on Netflix last week but filmmaker Anurag Kashyap watched it only recently and loved it every bit. Mr Kashyap, on Thursday evening, tweeted his review of the film, talking about how much he enjoyed watching it along with a shout out to director Atul Sabharwal. However, Mr Kashyap's tweet made way for an interesting conversation with Abhishek Bachchan, who he directed in his 2018 film Manmarziyaan. "Finally saw Atul Sabharwal's Class Of '83... A very atmospheric moody slow burn. I wanted more... got over too soon," tweeted Anurag Kashyap. Abhishek Bachchan replied to the tweet with a polite reminder: "Sir! Humne bhi ek show mein kaam kiya hai. Kripya dekhne ki kasht kare. (Even I have worked in a show. Please make the effort to watch) it's available on Amazon Prime Video." LOL. "Yes, sir," was Mr Kashyap's reply.

The web-series Abhishek Bachchan is referring to appears to be Breathe: Into The Shadows, which released on Amazon Prime last month.

Read Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter exchange here:

finally saw @sabharwalatul 's "Class of 83".. A very atmospheric moody slow burn. I wanted more .. got over too soon .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 27, 2020

Yes sir .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 27, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows, a psychological thriller, has a cast also comprising names such as Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher among others and opened to middling reviews. Meanwhile, Class Of '83 is a cop drama with Bobby Deol playing a dedicated police officer on a mission to cleanse Mumbai of a gangster.

Anurag Kashyap directed Abhishek Bachchan for the first time in the critically acclaimed Manmarziyaan, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Abhishek Bachchan is expected to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap again for an upcoming Mani Ratnam film titled Gulab Jamun, which Mr Kashyap will produce.