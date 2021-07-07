Hrithik Roshan's Shout Out To Mom Pinkie Roshan's Work Out Posts Is Just So Sweet

Pinkie Roshan shared this photo (courtesy pinkieroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is not the only fitness freak in the Roshan family - the only other person who can match up to this fitness enthusiasm is his mother Pinkie Roshan. Every now and then, Pinkie Roshan shares glimpses of her work out sessions on Instagram and Wednesday was one such day. Pinkie Roshan filled up her feed with snippets of her work out routine - starting from warming up runs and cycling excercises to stretches and boxing, Pinkie Roshan's work out regime looks intense. "All set to face the day with gratitude," Pinkie Roshan captioned one of her posts, on which Hrithik commented: "Happy baby."

Reacting to mom Pinkie's slow-motion video of boxing, Hrithik Roshan left this comment: "Mind blowing." Here's proof that Hrithik Roshan's comments keep mom Pinkie Roshan pushing her limits during work out sessions.

Hrithik is not the only cheerleader for Pinkie Roshan - she is also often cheered on by Sussanne Khan, Hrithik's ex-wife. In Pinkie Roshan's leg day work out post, Sussanne Khan commented: "Fab!"

Meanwhile, this video of Pinkie Roshan doing push-ups prompted reactions from both Hrithik and Sussanne. "Damn! HRX should sign her," wrote Hrithik, who owns the fitness brand of clothing HRX, while Sussanne could simply say: "Wow."

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action thriller War. He will next be seen in the much anticipated superhero movie Krrish 4, which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik has starred in several films directed by his filmmaker father such as Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3.