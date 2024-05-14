Hrithik Roshan's Shout Out To Cousin Pashmina Ahead Of Her Bollywood Debut: 'Can't Wait To Watch You Shine'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: hrithik_pari)

Hrithik Roshan cannot keep calm as his cousin Pashmina Roshan's Bollywood debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to release in theatres on June 21. Moments after Pashmina shared the poster of the film, introducing her character, her cousin Hrithik Roshan reshared the poster on his Instagram feed and wished her all the best. Sharing the poster, Hrithik wrote, "So proud of you @pashminaroshan ! You made it to this moment all on your own ! Can't wait to watch you shine ! Your spirit is going to take you far! #ishqvishqrebound is going to ROCK !! All the best to the entire team !! Mark the date ! 21st June 2024."

Take a look at Hrithik's post for Pashmina:

Not only Pashmina, the Fighter star wished the entire cast including Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal ahead of their film's release. Sharing another poster on his Instagram stories, Hrithik wrote, "Good luck to the entire team. Can't wait."

Earlier in the day, sharing a poster from the film, Pashmina wrote, "The only shot she misses is the one she doesn't shoot."

This is what Pashmina posted:

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan are children of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan, who is a music director, is married to Kanchan Roshan. The couple are parents to two children, Pashmina Roshan and Eshaan Roshan.

Pashmina Roshan will make her acting debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. She will appear in the sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The original film starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.