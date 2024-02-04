Hrithik Roshan's Gratitude Note For Fans After Fighter's Box Office Success: 'Thank You For All The Love'

Image was shared by Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Fighter, wrote a gratitude note for his fans and followers on Instagram on Saturday. Sharing a short video from Fighter, the Kaabil star wrote, "To Everyone who has watched & enjoyed Fighter, Thank you for all the love & support."Packed with aerial action sequences, Fighter marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film, depicting India's airstrike following a terrorist attack, also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Fighter's director Siddharth Anand recently addressed the film's underwhelming performance on its opening days. He also shared his insights on why it might not have resonated with Indian film enthusiasts. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth explained, “Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers do this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. It's a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little... accha... such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he [what are these planes doing?] I am like is this my film, I don't know this.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) finds the love of her life even as she soars into the sky against all odds. Group Captain Rakesh Jaisingh (Anil Kapoor) is a stickler for protocol who repeatedly shows why he is such a good leader. And the evil, big-talking terrorist, Azhar Akhtar (Rishabh Sawhney) spews venom without let and paves the way for a final extraction from across the border. Fighter is entirely about how these four characters get to where they eventually do. The 166-minute film, especially its first half, abounds in dogfights and daring air sorties designed to demonstrate the courage of the fighter pilots. Some of the action is pretty impressive but none of it is likely to have you jump out of your seats in delight. There is little in the film that justifies its 3D format.”

Fighter has been jointly backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.