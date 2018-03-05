Hrithik Roshan Wished 'Good Luck' To Students Appearing For Their Boards Exams

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is all set to play a teacher in his forthcoming film Super 30, wished 'good luck' to students appearing for their CBSE board examinations, today. Reminiscing on his student life, the Dhoom 3 actor also revealed how 'nervous' he used to get. "Good luck to all students appearing for the CBSE exams today! So nice to hear that the board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year. Playing a teacher I can't forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm and don't sacrifice sleep! Sending you power!," he wrote on Twitter. Super 30 is a biopic based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of 'Super 30' programme in Patna.
Good luck to all students appearing for d CBSE exams today! So nice to hear that d board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year. Playing a teacher I cant forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm n don't sacrifice sleep! Sending u POWER!— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 5, 2018
In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan plays Anand Kumar, who teaches a batch of 29-30 students for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology, each year. Mr Anand is known for hand-picking all these meritorious and talented students, who come from economically weak background and can't afford education.
Speaking of Hrithik Roshan's look in the film, Mr Kumar had told news agency PTI that he was 'amazed by his transformation.' "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny," he told PTI.
