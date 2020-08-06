Hrithik Roshan Wants To Make A Comedy Film Before Krrish 4. Here's Why

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Krrish 3. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan has an impressive line-up of films based on the intel provided by a source close to the actor to Mumbai Mirror. Of course, Krrish 4 features on that list but before that the actor reportedly wants to make a comedy film. Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in superhit action thriller War, wants to "balance out" the action quotient. The source told Mumbai Mirror: "Hrithik has been reading a lot of scripts and is currently inclined towards one with comic undertones as this is a genre he hasn't explored before. He doesn't want to do back-to-back action films and is looking to balance out his slate with a quickie between War and Krrish 4,"

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, went on to become the highest earning film of 2019. Krrish 4, to be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, is backed by the success of its predecessors Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krrish films.

The source also added that Hrithik wants to expand his portfolio and is looking forward to a project for digital release. The source added, "He would like to complete both before moving to Krrish in in the last quarter of 2021. He will finalise his commitments before the year ends." After Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan also has the sequel to War on his list of films.

Before War, Hrithik Roshan featured in Super 30, based on the life of mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar, which also made a sizable dent at the box office.