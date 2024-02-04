Hrithik Roshan's Shout Out To Saba Azad On Her Performance In Songs Of Paradise: 'Heart Wrenching'

Image was shared by Saba Azad. (courtesy: sabazad )

Actor and musician Saba Azad is all prepared for her next project, Songs of Paradise, a musical drama set in Kashmir, directed by Danish Renzu. She is playing the lead role. Now her boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan has showered praise on her and called it a "heart wrenching" performance.

Saba took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her film and posted a screenshot of news about the musical drama. She wrote in the caption, "In other news... #songsofparadise @danishrenzu @excelmovies @shafatqazi"

Responding to her post, Hrithik wrote in the comment section while praising her for her performance. "Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart wrenching. One of the best I have ever seen..EVER!," he wrote.

In a bid to revive the esteemed image of the spiritual and Sufi music of Kashmir at an international level, acclaimed filmmaker Danish Renzu made this movie titled Songs of Paradise.

Renzu Films, spearheaded by Los Angeles-based filmmaker, plans to create old songs from Kashmir aiming to give them a platform. The film dedicated to the veteran singers of Kashmir is inspired by the legendary voice of the late singer -- Raj Begum.

Raj Begum, who received a Padma Shri award in 2002, was one of the most powerful personalities in the early '50s and '60s.

While many Muslims and others in Kashmir liked her art alike, it was her voyage in reciting Sufi songs amid campaigns against her by some radical sections of society, that made her the strong voice of the time. Seen as an important development in the world of art, the film is a tribute to the music of the valley and aims to tell a heartfelt story of a singer's plight and her journey through the unending turmoil.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, he is currently basking on the success of his film Fighter. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi and has, according to analysts, made its entry into the Rs 100 crore club.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.