Hrithik Roshan Shares A Throwback Pic From His Gym Diaries

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan )

Major fitness motivation alert. Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan. The actor loves to share snippets of his gym diaries with fans on Instagram. Hrithik, who is currently busy preparing for his film Fighter, has shared an awe-spiring update on Instagram. Here, the actor is seen showing his well-built biceps in a mirror selfie. Hrithik has also spoken about the importance of meditation and how it changed his life. In a long note, he said, “When the diet and sleep score is on point, it feels so good. Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break. It's funny how food and sleep - the easy-sounding ones are where most of us fail. Because they require a quiet mind and content disciplined days. Whereas training at the gym is so simple because it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy.”

Hrithik Roshan added that meditation has helped him change. “What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time, magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less.” Replying to the post, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan said, “Nice…Well done.”

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad simply wrote, “Spot it” along with fire, red heart and heart-eye emojis. Hrithik's Koi…Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta wrote, “Wow. You gotta teach me how to meditate and build those muscles.” Actor R Madhavan found it “fantastic”. Niel Nithin Mukesh added, “So rightly said.” Hrithik's childhood friend and actor Uday Chopra wrote, “Dude.” Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan said, “Perfectly articulated.”

Before this, Hrithik Roshan shared a video from his intense workout session. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone.