Holi 2023: Hrithik Roshan, Ex-Wife Susanne Khan And Gang Ditched 'Rang' For... A Workout

What's Holi, the festival of colours, without "rang"? Apparently not too bad at all if you are Hrithik Roshan (and gang). The Vikram Vedha star shared a video clip that included his son as well as ex-wife Sussanne Khan and while it's certainly an unconventional Holi – being notably short on colour - a good time seems to have been had by all. The Holi activity in question is a group workout, weights and all. Hrithik's son is in the forefront working out, Sussanne can be seen in the corner – her boyfriend Arslan Goni also participated.

Hrithik Roshan, famously super fit, doesn't appear to be in the clip he shared but was obviously there. "No rang or bhang, just sweat and fun" he captioned the post, "A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by Swapneel Hazare. Happy Holi, beautiful people. How's your Holi going?"

"Best Holi ever," commented Sussanne, in case anyone was wondering. The Internet was left a bit baffled, however, with many comments calling Hrithik and his very healthy start to Holi "weird and boring."

Presumably, rang was involved at some point after the workout. See Hrithik Roshan's Holi-special post here:

Hrithik Roshan, who is dating actress and singer Saba Azad, was last seen in the critically acclaimed Vikram Vedha and commercially successful War. Kabir, his character from War, was referenced recently in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which is set in the same spy universe prompting speculation of a possible crossover in future films. Hrithik just wrapped a shooting schedule for his next film Fighter, which co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.