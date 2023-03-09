Hrithik Roshan Loved Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 'Ranbir And Shraddha Are So Good'

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Luv Ranjan's latest offering seems to have struck a chord with the audience. One of the biggest romantic-comedy films to have come out of Bollywood in recent times, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. While it is too soon to tell how well the film does at the box office, the makers have much to rejoice about as the film has received a positive review from one of Bollywood's biggest stars – Hrithik Roshan. On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan shared a tweet appreciating the film and the team behind it. He wrote: “Loved #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. So difficult to get this genre right. Well done to the entire team. Great work by everyone. Ranbir and Shraddha are so good.”

See the tweet here:

Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar ! So difficult to get this genre right ! Well done to the entire team ! Great work by everyone !! ???????? Ranbir and shraddha are so good ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 9, 2023

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has done “very well” on its first day at the box office. The film was released on Wednesday, which was a holiday due to Holi in many parts of the country. The film, directed and co-produced by Luv Ranjan, earned over ₹ 15 crores on Day 1.

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar does very well on Day 1. Got a boost due to Holi festivities in several states but lost out on a substantial chunk of biz where Holi was celebrated a day early (Mumbai, working day). Wednesday ₹ 15.73 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Check out the tweet here:

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1… Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]… Wed ₹ 15.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5Ggnczlfgk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2023





Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is being jointly produced by Luv Ranjan and T-Series. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. This is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first project together. Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia have previously worked together in Brahmastra: Part 1.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the song Thumkeshwari in the film Bhediya.