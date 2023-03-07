Hrithik Roshan Posts Fun In-Flight Video With Fighter Team. Watch

Caption: Hrithik Roshan with team Fighter in a still from the video. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Superstar Hrithik Roshan announced the wrap of the Hyderabad schedule of Fighter in a special way. Hrithik on Instagram dropped a fun in-flight video with the Fighter team. In the clip, the whole crew is seen chanting the film's title to celebrate the successful completion of the schedule.

Fighter will be India's first aerial action film. It will also be the first time that Hrithik will share screen space with Deepika.

The film is tipped to cater to a global audience with a story deeply that is rooted in India. Anil Kapoor would also feature in a pivotal role in the action flick.

Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024.

