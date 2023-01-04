Hrithik Roshan Recalls Challenges He Faced While Prepping For War: 'Was Almost On The Verge Of Depression'

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan recently interacted with fitness trainer Kris Gethin in a podcast, where he talked about his body transformation, his mental health and more. During the interview, the actor recalled how he "was almost on the verge of depression" while prepping for the 2019 film War. Recalling those days, Hrithik Roshan said, "I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn't train, wasn't feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that's when I knew I needed to make a change in my life."

Hrithik Roshan also reflected on his recent 12-week transformation journey and said, "It doesn't feel like 12 weeks. Its been so engaging and entertaining. I have enjoyed this process so much. I have been visualising this day for the past 3-4 years. I knew there will be a point in my life when I will need this transformation once again because I was all over the place. I was resting on past glory."

Hrithik Roshan began the year by posting a coupe of ab-tastic pictures that broke the Internet. "Alright. Let's go. 2023," he wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.