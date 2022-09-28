Hrithik Roshan On The Original Vikram Vedha And How He Approached Vijay Sethupathi's Role

Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Vikram Vedha. (courtesy: YouTube)

With just a few days left to the release of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are actively promoting the film. During a recent media interaction, Hrithik Roshan spoke about the first time he watched the original version of the film and recalled what his reaction was. During the course of the interaction, the actor also spoke about the way he approached Vijay Sethupathi's role in the film. Speaking of his reaction on watching the film for the first time, Hrithik Roshan said: "So I saw the film in 2017 when it came out and I was blown back and I just thought this is incredible. And I also expressed the desire ki karni hai ye film (that I have to do this film). And I thought if there is a remake happening, I have to do it. So, I sent that out to the universe and 3 years after, it circled back to me."

When asked what were the things he had to learn or unlearn for the Hindi remake of the film from what Vjjay Sethupathi did in the original, Hrithik Roshan said, "I did not approach this film in terms of what I should do or what I should not do in context to what has been done. I just liked this character and I found that character inside me and then I had to just play it out like how I would do it. There is nothing more that I can do. There is nothing more in our hands but to do the best. That's all you can do. That's all you have control over."

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles. The Hindi remake also stars Radhika Apte and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The film has been written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the original. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 30 and it will clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.