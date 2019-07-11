Hrithik Roshan Invites Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon And Others To Super 30 Screening. See Pics

Sonali Bendre and Kriti Sanon at Super 30 screening in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Super 30 is all set to release this Friday. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan and the makers of the film hosted a special screening of Super 30 for their Bollywood counterparts on Wednesday evening, in which a number of celebrities made their presence felt. Among the guests were Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon, Sonali Bendre and son Ranveer Behl, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Richa Chadha, Daisy Shah, Yami Gautam, Sangeeta Bijlani, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ali Fazal, Ayush Sharma, Zayed Khan and Rakesh Roshan. Mrunal Thakur's parents were also spotted at the screening.

Check out the photos from the special screening of Super 30:

Sangeeta Bijlani at the screening of Super 30 Sonali Bendre with son at the screening of Super 30 Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon at the screening of Super 30 Daisy Shah at the screening of Super 30 Farah Khan was spotted having a chit-chat with Rakesh Roshan Tiger Shroff at the screening of Super 30 Richa Chaddha arrived at the screening with boyfriend Ali Fazal Ayush Sharma at the screening of Super 30 Hrithik and Mrunal Thakur with the actress' family Jacqueline, Disha Patani and Yami Gautam added glam quotient to the special screening.

Jacqueline Fernandez at the screening of Super 30

Yami Gautam at the screening of Super 30

Disha Patani at the screening of Super 30

Meanwhile, those who enjoyed the screening of Super 30 such as Farah Khan and Yami Gautam, shared their reviews on social media. Take a look:

Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year"! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

'Super 30' leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as 'Anand Kumar' ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 11, 2019

Hrithik Roshan has, in one of his previous posts, expressed gratitude towards all he teachers, who "shape the future of the society" with their contribution. "Where does change begin? It begins with a thought. Then the thought is passed on, seeded, taught to others. That's how people learn, that's how nations grow. If you want to be a nation builder, become a teacher. Because it is them who are seeding the thoughts, shaping the future of our society and country in the truest sense... Thank you to all the teachers for their contribution," he wrote in his post. Read his entire post here:

In Super 30, Hrithik features as Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. Super 30 is slated to open in theatres on July 12. Super 30 is the last film to be made by now-disbanded production banner Phantom Films, of which Vikas Bahl was a co-owner.

