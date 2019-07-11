Hrithik Roshan Invites Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon And Others To Super 30 Screening. See Pics

Hrithik plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 11, 2019 16:40 IST
Sonali Bendre and Kriti Sanon at Super 30 screening in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Several Bollywood celebs attended Super 30 screening
  2. Tiger Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani were among the guests
  3. The film will release on July 12

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Super 30 is all set to release this Friday. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan and the makers of the film hosted a special screening of Super 30 for their Bollywood counterparts on Wednesday evening, in which a number of celebrities made their presence felt. Among the guests were Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon, Sonali Bendre and son Ranveer Behl, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Richa Chadha, Daisy Shah, Yami Gautam, Sangeeta Bijlani, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ali Fazal, Ayush Sharma, Zayed Khan and Rakesh Roshan. Mrunal Thakur's parents were also spotted at the screening.

Check out the photos from the special screening of Super 30:

s99icra8

92rnpk7

93o68098

Sangeeta Bijlani at the screening of Super 30

k2nebv7g

Sonali Bendre with son at the screening of Super 30

tb77fjng

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon at the screening of Super 30

q8ct6k0g

Daisy Shah at the screening of Super 30

2mauusk8

Farah Khan was spotted having a chit-chat with Rakesh Roshan

8cd4pb28

Tiger Shroff at the screening of Super 30

p293kaf8

Richa Chaddha arrived at the screening with boyfriend Ali Fazal

n47c6cig

Ayush Sharma at the screening of Super 30

aj0nmj8

Hrithik and Mrunal Thakur with the actress' family

Jacqueline, Disha Patani and Yami Gautam added glam quotient to the special screening.

lftvb2gg

Jacqueline Fernandez at the screening of Super 30

u6p7q99g

Yami Gautam at the screening of Super 30

g38lqnp

Disha Patani at the screening of Super 30

Meanwhile, those who enjoyed the screening of Super 30 such as Farah Khan and Yami Gautam, shared their reviews on social media. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan has, in one of his previous posts, expressed gratitude towards all he teachers, who "shape the future of the society" with their contribution. "Where does change begin? It begins with a thought. Then the thought is passed on, seeded, taught to others. That's how people learn, that's how nations grow. If you want to be a nation builder, become a teacher. Because it is them who are seeding the thoughts, shaping the future of our society and country in the truest sense... Thank you to all the teachers for their contribution," he wrote in his post. Read his entire post here:

In Super 30, Hrithik features as Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. Super 30 is slated to open in theatres on July 12. Super 30 is the last film to be made by now-disbanded production banner Phantom Films, of which Vikas Bahl was a co-owner.



